This is in reply to an opinion piece published in The World newspaper in September:
This is not a popularity contest; this is a Presidential Election.
Regardless of what happens in a President's personal life, yesterday or 10, 20, 30 years ago frankly has no bearing on his ability to govern this great nation.
Just looking back a few years a beloved three (3) term President carried on a 10-year love affair while he held office. Yes, I am talking about President Franklin D. Roosevelt. His primary mistress Lucy Page Mercer Rutherfurd was with President Roosevelt even when he died. The President had several mistresses during his marriage to Eleanor Roosevelt, before and during his presidency. We are only human. His personal life had no effect on his ability to lead this country through the Great Depression and most noteworthy, World War II. Which we won.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has no ability to relate to the average American nor to lead anything. His ridiculously long Senate position (47 years) prepared him for only continuing the free ride. Biden is the poster child of why term limits are coming soon.
Had Biden had been one n’th of Senator Ted Kennedy, his lengthy tenure should have been marked with bills, laws, movements, great moments of his life as a senator. Joe Biden after 47 years is still a blank slate. Biden is the ride-a-long kind of politician, of the worst kind. Biden is resigned to let others do the heavy lifting while he stands for photo opportunities.
Many of your opinions are without citation, and without, are resolved to being false. They are merely vicious rumors in hopes of diminishing President Trump, to cause him the loss of a few votes.
Vote TRUMP 2020: Continue to drain the D.C. swamp.
Valerie Palmer
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In