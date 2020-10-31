Friends of Coos County this year is an important election year. It is time to take seriously voting. Voting does matter. As a democracy it is essential of all citizens to cast their votes.
It is important to vote smart and to think clearly about the candidates running for the various positions, especially for President and Vice President. The following are some guidelines to voting smart:
1. Research what each candidate indicates what issues they stand for, and what their goals are for all citizens and the nation.
2. Select someone that is honest and cares about our country and all citizens. Select someone that is not out for power or status. Be sure the candidate is well versed in diplomacy in foreign affairs and is intelligent enough to lead our country into a new and better future.
3. When selecting the President keep in mind that the person should be tactful in all he says and does. He should represent our country in his thoughts, words and actions.
4. Vote for the person and not the party. Vote for democracy and not a dictatorship.
5. Use the organization “VOTE SMART.” No parties are involved and the research is unbiased. No one tells you to vote for a specific candidate. You make the decision based on unbiased facts.
Vote Smart’s phone number is 1-888-vote smart. Their Self-Defense Systems are as follows:
ON POINT: Facts given on issues you are concerned about (phone is used).
THAT’S BULL: Warnings about misstatements made by candidates.
POLITICAL GALAXY: Allows for selecting a candidate and finding out where the candidate stands on various issues.
MY VOTE SMART: Updates on politicians’ statements and votes on issues.
VOTE EASY: Enter your position on a dozen different issues facing our nation and learn if the candidate agrees or not.
“Vote Smart” is an excellent source for getting unbiased facts about candidates. No parties are involved in researching for the data. It is a reliable resource. Please use this information for voting for the next leaders of our country. Vote wisely.
Carol Movius
Coquille
