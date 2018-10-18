When you vote for mayor of North Bend this election, I would have you consider all the good that has been accomplished under Rick Wetherell's leadership.
The first issue addressed was to put North Bends house in order. There has been longevity in the administrators office creating the ability to hire quality people and the micromanaging of City Hall was stopped.
With a new working environment in place, projects started moving forward. The new boardwalk, the new boat ramp, additional parking downtown, the rehab of the North Bend Hotel, the new welcome sign at the north end of 101, a badly needed new fire truck, police vehicles put on viable financial rotation, upgrading of parks and green spaces. Yes, I know Simpson Park is a work in progress but we won't be disappointed.
So many of these things were able to be accomplished with grants and in house work, all under Rick's time in office. Not to mention more store fronts and small shops opening up in the downtown core.
Also, remember it was this mayor who was at the helm when consolidation was being hotly debated and voted on.
It's too easy to forget the good when something negative such as the increase in our water bill comes along or a shortfall in funds because of PERS. Believe me, a new mayor can't fix PERS. Also our city is surrounded by water on three sides with Coos Bay on the south. This limits building opportunities to bring in additional revenue to keep up with rising operating costs. Again, a new mayor can't fix this.
Rick Wetherell loves this town and will always give it his best. Vote for Rick Wetherell for mayor of North Bend.
Janet Rubin
North Bend