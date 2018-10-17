It is getting more apparent all the time that we need to make some drastic changes in Oregon's top job and the Legislature.
A vote for Teri Grier, candidate for State Representative in District 9, will be a good start and deserves your vote on Nov. 6. This lady has experience in all the important issues relating to our region. She presently is instructor and career coach at SWOCC which helps our young people get a jump start on their future. She has knowledge with natural resources including forest health and rural economic development, which are essential to our area. She will think about the hard earned tax dollars and know people really don't want to give more.
The Democrats have been in power obviously for far too many years, because they cannot or will not make the changes necessary to bring our costs under control. Their theory is to throw money at every problem, and it will go away; and if not enough money, think of new ways to collect more. Not every problem can be fixed with more money.
PERS ($50 billion short) is the biggest problem, followed by our failing schools, and on down the list. Has anyone noticed that these problems show any sign of being resolved?
The first way to start solving these problems is to elect Republicans and get rid of the liberal tilt that gives no balance to the lawmaking at the legislature, and seems out of control. They will be able to have some say to bring sensible solutions to curb spending, end the needless regulations, and solve problems to help instead of hinder our businesses, timber operations and farmers. We need people who will say NO to Governor Brown! Vote Teri Grier, State Representative District 9 on Nov. 6.
Fay Albertson
Coquille