Voting “Yes” on Measure 6-168 is like throwing away a good tool.
I am a tool guy. I love tools. I have a lot of tools. My wife thinks I have too many tools. I understand the value of tools. Tools allow us to do things we could not do with our bare hands. Things like driving nails, cutting wire and attaching things together with screws.
The Coos County Urban Renewal Agency (North Spit) is a tool. It is a mechanism that allows us to do things we otherwise would not be able to do. It is an economic development tool that the community can use to attract business to our area. No additional money comes out of our pockets. None. It comes from tax dollars we’ve already paid into other taxing districts located within the Coos County URA boundaries. They (like Coos County, Airport District, ESD, Port of CB, and others) agreed to forego a small part of what they’re due to support improvement projects designated by the CCURA. The URA will also allow us to leverage matching funds from state and federal programs. It has been substantially rewritten (for the better, I believe) and was passed by all four sponsoring partner agencies involved
Folks will get all up in a dither about how this is all about giving Jordan Cove Energy tax breaks and how they should pay their fair share. The truth is, Jordan Cove will not receive a dime. This will allow us to better market the North Spit industrial area to a number of companies who have not yet chosen to locate here- companies that are looking at locations across the country which are using URA funds as a tool to lure the companies to their area.
We don’t want to pound nails with our fists or cut wires with our teeth. Let’s use the tools that we have available to us, including the Urban Renewal Agency. No sense in doing things the hard way.
Vote “no” on Measure 6-168. It’s a vote for common sense.
Ron Kutch
North Bend