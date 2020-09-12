The new short-term lodging tax that is proposed for the Charleston area includes Bastendorf Beach County Park. About four years ago, the voters made it clear that they said No Taxes on any of the county parks. Our commissioners have poor memories, or they think the voters won't catch this sneaky move.
If the Charleston community wants to include a 9.5% tax on short-term stays, then they should drop our county park (Bastendorf Beach County Park) from this Charleston Area tax plan.
Measure 6-185 will not help our county park system. It is a stepping stone to include the other parks by using this one as precedence-setting.
Shame on our commissioners. This sounds a lot like North Bend. The voters vote no and our commissioners vote yes and override our first vote.
Please VOTE NO on Measure 6-185 and stop these tax-happy commissioners.
Phil Thompson
Coos Bay
