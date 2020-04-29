Recently you have probably heard discussion about ballot measure 6-177. If passed, this ballot will reduce the City of North Bend’s budget by nearly 800,000 dollars annually, effectively eliminating 5 Police Officers, 2 firefighters, and 1 dispatcher. We are sympathetic to the fact that some are angered in the way the $30 fee was enacted, but it was a necessary evil due to years of budgetary shortfalls because of a faulty tax code. Regardless of how the fee was put into action, it would be ultimately beneficial to the residents of North Bend if the fee stays intact. Reducing the fee to $15 sounds like a wonderful way to get back at the local government and to save some money every month. But, what will it really cost? Do you want to call 911 in the middle of the night and not have a Police Officer available to respond to your emergency? NO. Do you want the fire department to no longer be available to respond to emergency medical calls and lift assists? NO. Vote NO on ballot measure 6-177.
Luke Rector
