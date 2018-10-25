Whatever voters do this year, they must vote out Kate Brown.
She claims, "after discovering disturbing results of years of neglect across state agencies" (her exact words) she has brought new leadership for increased accountability. The problem with that logic is the fact that she's been involved in the state government in one form or another since 1991. Why didn't she do more over the last 24 years being involved in the process to make an effort to change things? The state is the third in the nation in homelessness, and Gov. Brown has done little if anything to solve the problem other than decriminalize hard drugs, shut down the multi-million dollar mental hospital, which now stands empty and un-used, has pandered to the rabid anti-gunners by saying she just wants background checks on gun sales, even though Oregon has had strict background checks for years. (She wants nothing short of complete and total disarming of Oregonians).
The list of things she's mismanaged is too long to even go into. So for her to blame the problems of this state on previous administrations is almost laughable since she was the previous administration in one form of another. The last Republican governor was over 30 years ago, maybe if the citizens of this state really want change for the better, they might try voting someone else.
Portland is turning into San Francisco and Oregon is turning into California. If that's what people want, then cast your vote for Kate Brown, if not look into a different choice, maybe a Republican. Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity. Let's not be viewed as the crazy state, that title belongs to California. Make Oregon great again, vote no on Kate Brown.
Roger Wilson
Coos Bay