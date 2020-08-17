Letter to the Editor

It is my pleasure to state that I support Jessica Engelke for the position she is vying for as City of North Bend Mayor this 2020 election season.

I have been involved with various events, committee meetings and community volunteering.

I must say, she has more energy than I do to get things accomplished. That in itself states a lot about her ability to go the distance for the City of North Bend.

She has many connections within this area of ours, listens very well to others, and delivers a straight yet passionate response to all that she is involved with.

I, as a North Bend resident, encourage you to honestly make the time to vote for Jessica.

Tom Burdett

North Bend

