We are excited to hear that Jessica Engelke is running for mayor!
She is enthusiastic and truly cares about the city of North Bend. Being a North Bend native, she has roots to our city.
Not only does she care, but she has the qualities of a leader. She’s assertive, yet compromising. She listens to others and is a strong communicator.
Most importantly, we have confidence that she’ll get things done and that she has our community’s best interest in mind.
We’d encourage you to vote for Jessica Engelke for mayor.
Brad and Heather Horning
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In