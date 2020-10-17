Vote Jessica Engelke for Mayor
I could not think of a better person to serve as mayor for the city of North Bend. I met Jessica years ago when we both moved back to this area to raise our families. She has always shown so much passion and excitement for what this area could be.
Whether she is teaching business at SWOCC, organizing a 5k run to benefit pancreatic cancer research, organizing a local marathon that brought in many tourists, serving on the city council or mentoring students in the southwestern junior chamber she gives it her all and with so much heart. Besides her undeniable ability to lead, she has over 25 years of business experience including working with multi million dollar budgets.
Jessica is one of the most caring and hardworking people I know. She takes the time to talk to people about their thoughts or concerns and truly listens. She genuinely wants what is best for this town and I have no doubt she will do amazing things.
I strongly encourage you to vote Jessica Engelke for North Bend mayor!
Emily Efraimson
North Bend
