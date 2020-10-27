I hope you can join with me in voting for Mary Schamehorn to continue as our Mayor.
I have known Mary for decades and have served with her in city government for many, many years. I consider her a friend, so I am writing from a biased point of view, but I ask you to consider this: Mary is never shy about saying what is on her mind. Mary does not hesitate in advocating for things that she believes in. Mary has made many friends and unfortunately, in turn, made some enemies. However, Mary has always welcomed the opportunity to listen and discuss the issues facing our City with everyone, no matter what position they may hold, how important they may be, or how they might feel about her. She does not shy away from urging people to step forward informally or formally to express their input or concerns and that is worth more to our City than I can convey.
Mary has tirelessly worked to discern the nuances of issues. She has many contacts with various governmental officials throughout the state, as well as within our local schools, Port and County. Mary has served on many boards, from our Hospital, Historical Society, Planning Commission to the City Council. Mary understands the intricacies of budgeting, city financing, and bonds. She is relentless in requiring information to be accurate and available to the public.
For decades I have watched Mary’s opponent, and even known her somewhat over the years. I admire her tenacity in pursuing what she thinks is important. I give her credit for, years ago, being involved with a group that paralleled Chamber tourist promotion. Nevertheless what her focus seems to have come down to, whether it was her organic food efforts or Old Town improvements, she has not seemingly spent much time on the larger issues facing her many citizens with everyday lives; those who were not connected to Old Town.
Fred Carleton
Bandon
