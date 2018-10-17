It is time to choose our representative for House District 9. Our current representative is Caddy McKeown. Rep. Caddy McKeown has served us for three terms and is asking us to return her to office. It is time to choose.
Why should we use our one vote to send Rep. Caddy McKeown to Salem as our representative? Rep. Caddy McKeown has proven that she can be effective in minimizing the negative effects of the very liberal Portland representatives. How can she do this? In a word, respect. In the six years she has been our representative she has earned the respect of her colleagues on both sides of the aisle. She has been rewarded by being chosen for several leadership positions. Whey is important to us on the south coast? As a leader she is in position to shape policy that is beneficial to our region. A newcomer will not be able to do that.
Our Rep. Caddy McKeown is one of us. She was born and raised with us. She has lived through the good times and bad times. She raised a family here. She knows us, not as voters to persuade, but as friends and neighbors. She believes, really believes, that we on the south coast are winners. She has the intelligence, life skills, and desire to go to Salem and let them know that we will not settle for seconds. Do we all agree with everything Rep. McKeown has done during her service? Of course not. If we did she would not be doing her job, but we can be sure that she has and will represent us without losing sight of who we are and what we hold dear. How do I know this? She is one of us, born and bred.
Vote to return Representative Caddy McKeown.