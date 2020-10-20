Congressman Peter DeFazio has proven he's an effective fighter for Oregon workers, seniors, and veterans; also for health care, safe bridges, good roads, firefighting, clean water and common sense. As transportation committee chairman DeFazio has supported the infrastructure that underpins our economy. He opposes unfair trade deals, congressional pay raises (refusing to take his own), and corporate giveaways at taxpayer expense. His seniority will now mean he can get even more work done.
Why would anyone want to replace such a rock-solid, effective congressman with an unknown candidate who has zero experience in governing?
At the Rotary Club of Eugene DeFazio's opponent, Alek Skarlatos, said he didn't "agree with" the Affordable Care Act that has brought medical help to Oregonians who need it the most.
Check out DeFazio's track record of substance and accomplishments. Then compare it to his twentysomething challenger's failed county commissioner race and glitzy effort on "Dancing with the Stars."
With no evidence of either ability or inclination to govern, Skarlatos has been showered and drenched by out-of-state Republican money; Texan Ted Cruz gave $75,000. Others outside Oregon total 84 percent of Skarlatos donors. What's wrong with this picture?
DeFazio's the real-deal — for decades the best hard-working congressman the 4th District of Oregon could ever hope to have. Still at his high school wrestling weight — still fit and tough as ever — he can deliver what Oregonians need. DeFazio's record of service deserves our vote and gratitude.
Tim Palmer
Port Orford
