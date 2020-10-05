I urge you to support Cal Mukumoto for State Representative for Oregon House District 9. Cal is highly qualified to deal with progressive forest management, a skill we desperately need. Cal earned a Bachelor of Science in Forestry from Humboldt State University and a master's degree from the University of Washington. He took this learned knowledge and applied it to the real world and has created real opportunities for workers. Cal has worked with the boards of six tribal enterprises as well as working with local, state and federal authorities on how better to utilize our forest lands. Cal has supervised timber sale management, logging and tree nursery operations and long-term forest management.
Cal is a dedicated Oregon coastal citizen that understands our local rural issues. He has the skills and knowledge to write good forest practice policies that will help our Coastal communities grow and prosper.
With Cal Mukumoto as our Representative we will have a Representative that will stand for us, he hears us and he will always remind his party that the South Coast is part of Oregon. He will do all he can to make sure we are not left behind, and that the coast is afforded all the opportunities as the valley.
Cal is comfortable in leadership roles currently chair, Oregon State Parks, past vice-chair, Oregon State Board of Forestry, and served on International Board of Forest Stewardship Council.
We need Cal Mukumoto for House District 9. He is educated, he is local, he hears us and he will stand up for us. Vote Mukumoto!
Dick Leshley
Local Business Owner
Coos Bay
