My wife and I recently received a political mailing from a political action group in Portland. The group title is Facts and Fairness PAC.
In this mailing you will find no facts and no fairness. What you will find are lies in a pathetic attempt to damage Boomers credibility. Boomer has shown a campaign that is positive and one that will truly be what is best for the Oregon Coast.
Boomer Wright has our vote and we hope he has yours. Help us send him to Salem.
Chuck and Bertha Morris
Florence
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In