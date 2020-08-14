Can you please report on the vote-by-mail system so that people understand how it ensures one vote per voter without violating the secret ballot?
The way the system works is two-tiered: reviewing your signature on that outer envelope to match your signature on our voting card to ensure an actual Oregon voter is sending in the ballot, then the inner ballot has a SKU code that causes only the first of the ballots will be counted. The rest are ignored. The SKU is how to protect both your personal information and the "secret" part of the ballot alongside it's primary objective which is to ensure one vote per voter.
So, even if people think they are clever and commit a federal crime by voting multiple times, the extra votes won't be counted.
In this time, our community appears especially vulnerable to the lies around voter fraud and Oregon's system. The secretary of state has all the information on this. It will help us all feel better.
Jenny Jones
North Bend
