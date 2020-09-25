In 1845, Scientific American was founded by an inventor. At that time, the publication reported mostly on patent office inventions, such as methods to buoy ships and universal joints in machinery. Since then, it has chronicled scientific advancements that benefit society in many arenas, medicine/health, nutrition, food production, etc. The publishers have never entered into political discussion, until now. If you Google this magazine, you will see this:
“Scientific American Endorses Joe Biden. We’ve never backed a presidential candidate in our 175-year history — until now”
They go on to explain:
“The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people — because he rejects evidence and science. The most devastating example is his dishonest and inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which cost more than 190,000 Americans their lives by the middle of September. He has also attacked environmental protections, medical care, and the researchers and public science agencies that help this country prepare for its greatest challenges.”
This action by this prestigious organization underscores the importance of facts, reason and science. As a former science teacher in the Coos Bay schools, I urge all to vote as if facts matter.
Jamie Fereday
Coos Bay
