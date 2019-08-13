The 10th annual Veterans Stand Down is being held this Friday, Aug. 16, at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport Hanger No. 1 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. All veterans are welcome.
The event centers on homeless veterans providing them with on-site dental, limited medical, optical, employment opportunities, social service assistance, housing, disability and pension claims, outdoor survival kits and clothing. Breakfast and lunch will be served to all veterans without cost.
Thomas Benz
North Bend