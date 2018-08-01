Every week we get to see a few people vent about whatever issue is vexing them. Or in a rare instance, a thank you to someone or some organization.
These letters run from well-worded arguments to emotional ramblings of people shooting from the hip. Gone are the good 'ol days when we had the ability to comment on such things. Now these letters go unchallenged.
When it comes to Jordan Cove and LNG, it's a circus, isn't it? On one side you have well informed people. And on the other side, the anti side, you have a group of people who no doubt care about the environment, but your arguments against this project are sometimes way out there beyond the orbit of Neptune or something.
I support the Jordan Cove project. I didn't know I did until I encountered hillbilly logic here one day. Some of you don't know enough about this kind of thing to even have an opinion to argue about it.
Fact. When I offered my experience in the the oil field to qwell the fears about what the antis were saying, I got jumped.
And Jordan Cove gained an ally.
I want what is best for the community here. We all do. But we have a hard realty staring us in the face right now as a county. There's not enough revenue coming in to pay the bills. And there is zip on the horizon, folks. Either you as a taxpayer pay the bills, or you allow big business to help shoulder the burden. It's not rocket science.
Jordan Cove will move though us like a storm that rains money. Aside from the upfront cash of $200 million, the construction will create a boomtown for a while. That means most of the local business will see a surge. Even if it only lasts two or three years, would you say no to prosperity for those years? Prosperity is something that has almost faded from memory for Coos County. It's been that long.
Here's our chance at the lottery ... it may not happen again in your lifetime ... I urge you to support this.
Danny Collins
Charleston