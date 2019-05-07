We have been volunteering with the Meals on Wheels at Bandon Senior Meals Program for over three years. We have always enjoyed a great relationship with the cooks, help staff and other volunteers. One of the rewards of this service has been the gift of friendships made with the amazing people who participate in this program by coming to the Bandon Barn to share in a meal.
It is hard work. The day starts early. The cook is tasked with making sure all the outbound food supplies, the frozen meals, and the daily meals are prepared and ready on time. They also ensure that a meal is ready at the site for the luncheon congregate. It is accomplished on a tight time schedule, often under circumstances that are difficult. Regularly, as with any food preparation, there are bumps in the road, little emergencies that take a creative and quick decision to correct and turn into a tasty meal. All this accomplished by a largely inexperienced, unschooled and distinctly underpaid staff who persevere and also deal with all the other site managerial duties and maintenance required.
Over the years we have observed a pattern emerge. When the program is having problems and management is getting heat, they pass the blame onto the people working in the trenches. Instead of owning their mistakes and correcting the problem and/or problems, they blame then fire the very people who are actually getting the job done. They then place another into this unenviable position and again provide extremely poor managerial support. They have fired three good employees in the past three years. They replaced another by contracting the food preparation to an outside company, (which was a fiasco). The program has repeatedly suffered by the ongoing ‘crisis management’ style that seems to be their only solution. Initially we were preparing meals for over 30 home-bound seniors in Bandon alone. Now there are only sixteen home-bound in Bandon, although we hear of people who say they have been on the waiting list for months.
We have decided not to continue volunteering with Senior Meals. It is difficult to hold up a program that habitually fires hard working paid employees rather than investing in providing competent support to ensure staff longevity.
Mickey Williams and Allyn DeGraw
Coos Bay