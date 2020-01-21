I am very disappointed that Mayor Benetti and Councilors Kilmer, Marler, and Miles chose not to adopt the fact-based, objective recommendations of their independent consultants who reviewed and recommended against Jordan Cove LNG’s dredging application. Instead, they voted for the special interests of a Canadian fossil fuel corporation over the local fishing, recreation and tourism industries that are the backbone of our economy.
I thank Councilors DiNovo, Farmer, and Matthews for weighing the established facts and voting to protect the bay for our community and long-term economic security.
After months of hearing concerns from local experts, commercial and recreational fishermen, impacted landowners, and over 100 community members, the Coos Bay City Council voted against recommendations from the Lane Council of Governments and rezoned the proposed project area for Jordan Cove LNG’s massive tankers, effectively wiping out critical fisheries nursery habitat.
As a resident of Charleston, water sportsman and marine ecologist, I know the viability of our community critically depends on the health of the bay. Every year millions of pounds of Dungeness crab are landed in our community and this year our local oysters even made it onto dinner plates at a world class restaurant in New York City.
In the Lane Council of Government’s consultant report, it is clear that dredging to allow LNG tankers twice the size of the largest ship currently entering the bay would harm the fishing and recreation industries in Coos Bay.
But even with this new approval, which can be appealed to the State Land Use Board of Appeals, the Jordan Cove LNG export project cannot move forward.
You have free articles remaining.
The State of Oregon has already denied a critical clean water act permit for Jordan Cove LNG because the Department of Environmental Quality found the Jordan Cove LNG project would harm Oregon’s waterways, including our bay.
The state is scheduled to make decisions on two other critical permits in the next three months.
Governor Brown has advocated for related conservation concerns. We expect her to remain consistent and support her state agencies in making the right decision to protect our coastal communities. Now’s the time to call Governor Kate Brown at 503-378-4582 to ask her to protect Coos Bay by denying upcoming state permits for Jordan Cove LNG.
Larry Basch
Charleston