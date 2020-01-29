We the people are all connected to all the problems.
The trillionaires club documentary helps to explain how our USA got money for 883 military bases in 177 countries tied to the worldwide military-industrial education and weaponry (that can be hacked) have created a worldwide refugee crisis, ICE, detention centers, building walls, militarized policing and drug wars tied to the massive gun sales, human trafficking, abuse, and massive penal industrial complexes.
All humans have the same basic needs and the same basic emotions and behavioral science proves that whenever anyone is angry or upset, their answers are within them.
We can use internet, cell phones and language apps with mass-media propaganda for our new WPA legislation for evolving consciousness heart and soul community service jobs and projects for all with a good basic guaranteed income with new improved Medicare for all with tiny homes or apartments for all. This legislation will help heal 99% of those with mental health issues, abusive addictions, unwanted pregnancies and stop gun violence and abuse from inside out of each individual.
To alleviate drug wars and daily use of Big Pharma drugs with harmful side effects, we need legislation for community green team civil services, for local edible landscaping crews, vertical gardens, massive herbs farms that grow all the natural herbs, edible flowers, fruits, nuts, berries, veggies, hydroponic gardens, solar greenhouses and beekeepers.
Legislation is needed to create loving community body, mind, spirit healing centers open 24/7 to teach and train people to become Healing Touch Practitioners (now international jobs) and learn a plethora of alternative healing energy methods, soul therapies, arts, music, singing, dance, movement therapies, comedy therapy, theater therapy and medical hypnosis jobs. This legislation will provide centers to send people who are angry or upset to find a plethora of conscious evolution healing methods and new jobs for their unique God-given gifts.
Time to unite all caring churches, spiritual groups, caring activist groups, green groups, and political groups via mass media networks on legislation that will unite our USA to focus intentions that will transform our education, social, political-economic, health care, job creation systems away from old ego-mind deep state warring and drug war programs.
This legislation with mass-media support will unite every community beyond the current race, religious, gender and political divides.
Lynn Mystic-Healer
North Bend