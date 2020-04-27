I received my voter pamphlet in the mail a few days ago and as I read House District 09 Candidate Cal Mukumoto's entry. I was unimpressed. Mukumoto gives us a decent summary of his background, but what he would do as State Representative is platitudinous and unclear.
He talks vaguely about protecting the "things that make Oregon special" and using our resources to "responsibly grow our economy," but he doesn't publicly oppose the Jordan Cove Energy Project or aerial spraying, nor does he mention renewable energy like wind power. He also talks about expanding job training and apprenticeship programs so we have the skilled workers we need for logging and maritime, among other trades, however he mentions nothing about what he would do for the service industry workers in our district. No mention of increasing the minimum wage, just more of the same talk about creating "skilled workers".
Overall, that's what I got the most from his entry, Mukumoto would give us more of the same. He would maintain the local status quo. Of course he mentions being a strong voice for the coast when Salem prioritizes Portland, but at some point we have to admit that there is a "Good Ol' Boys" system around here that is just as corrupt as the establishment in Salem, and just from Mukumoto's two listed endorsements, incumbent State Rep. of District 09 Caddy McKeown, and incumbent State Senator of District 05 Arnie Roblan, it seems Mukumoto has been inducted into the "Good Ol' Boys" club here.
Caddy has been a supporter of the JCEP for years and has accepted thousands from fossil fuel industries. Caddy said in an article in which she endorsed Mukumoto that she "cannot imagine a leader more-well equipped to help the South Coast take on new challenges," but as we deal with ever-worsening climate and economic crises, we need a leader that is ready to implement transformational change and oppose the special interests that got us into these crises.
That's why even though Mark Daily didn't have an entry in the voter pamphlet (which was because of a mishap in the submission), I am still endorsing him for State Rep. of House District 09. Daily will reject the local status quo and fight for progressive change that WILL help our district, and protect our environment. Go to markdailyoregondistrict9.com and see a platform with actual substance, not old, regurgitated platitudes.
Cameron Langley
Coos Bay
