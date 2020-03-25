I am very distressed over the huge advertising promotion of Kaffe 101 on page 1 of The World (March 23). I understand that we need to support our local businesses, but to promote one business over many other of our local businesses seems very unfair.

Should I expect more articles about our local businesses? How about City Subs? How about Checkerberry's. How about Kozy Kitchen or the many other small restaurants? News reporting should always be fair. To promote one business is not fair to the rest.

Katherine Hodgin

Coos Bay

