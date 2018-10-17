The United States of America is a nation of laws, but there is a problem with enforcement of the laws. A whole lot of people who are supposed to enforce such laws do not really want to do so.
For example, if anyone assaults a person to such a degree that that person cannot go on with whatever they happened to be doing, that person or a group of people should be given a large fine and be made to spend two or three nights in jail so that they will have time to think about what they have done.
Anyone that brings charges against another without proof in order to effect their jobs or reputation should also have to pay a fine and have some time in jail.
My point is that if there is a law, that law should be enforced or it becomes in affect, not a law at all. And, non-enforcement of law only encourages some people to ignore any kind of law.
Harold Gardner
Myrtle Point