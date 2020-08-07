Four hundred words or less won't contain all I have to say about the Coast Guard.
I entered in 1979 at the age of 30 and because I had a law enforcement background, spent nine years on assignments that were related.
During my time, I met helicopter pilots and crews whose skills and heroism were beyond description. I was assigned to cutters, one in Miami and one in Los Angeles with command and crews that made me proud to wear my uniform. I spent the last three years on a law enforcement training team traveling the West Coast, Hawaii and Alaska teaching young men and women in whom my pride in describing them in later years could never measure up.
Once, while spending a week in Charleston training the folks at the station there, I was called out to North Bend Air Station for a Russian defector, who had jumped ship. I have many stories and adventures I could relate during my nine years but the most enduring memory I have is of the personnel, mostly young folks, who at the drop of a hat run and man their small boats or aircraft and charge into weather or sea conditions that everyone else was trying desperately to escape.
The Coast Guard is celebrating its birthday today (Aug. 4) and for me, it's a day to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. The young fella I knew and liked a lot who almost begged us to get him into aviation only to be killed when the C-130 he was a crew on, crashed into a hillside in Alaska, or the crew of the buoy tender who struck the sunshine skyway bridge in St Petersburg Fl and all drowned.
I also remember the young folks I trained to do boardings, kids really who had never carried a weapon before and went on boardings with me on shrimpers and coastal freighters packed with tons of illegal drugs in the dead of night in the Caribbean.
To all of those folks, and to all of you who serve today. I SALUTE YOU.
Robert Benjamin
Myrtle Point
