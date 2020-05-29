I would like to respond to Ralph Mohr's comparison of Trump to Nero. Some of the ancient writers (ie. news people) paint Nero in a very negative light but many modern historians doubt these writings (ie. fake news).
There are other writings that paint Nero in a more favorable light. Nero was hated by the upper class but loved by the lower class. It is true that Nero would be considered evil by today's standards but probably no more evil than other rulers of Rome. In the end Nero was condemned to death in absentia and he committed suicide to avoid being tortured to death. I would say the comparison is spot on as to how the powerful elite media treated Nero and how they are treating Trump today.
This does not mean that I support Trump. It is merely my belief that many in the media have decided that reporting the news comes second to their goal of running Trump down for any little thing they can. Does Ralph honestly think that Trump playing one game of golf in the last two months is going to cause an increase in COVID-19 deaths?
Harvey Wilcox
North Bend
