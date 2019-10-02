Trump is bent and operates like a criminal. Being a crook and lying is like breathing to him. The Ukraine example comes on the heels of what he pulled-off in May with the Saudis. He went to a Louisiana LNG facility and bragged he sold LNG to the Saudis.
Oil drilling brings an abundance of natural gas, this makes his arrangement equivalent to Arabs buying sand from us. Within three weeks, the President finished the real deal he cooked-up. It was the arms sale to the Saudis, the one Congress had forbidden hoping to save Yemeni children. In order to do it, Trump declared another ridiculous “emergency.” The Ukraine and Saudi situations demonstrate a blatant abuse of power.
The diagnosis of Trump’s anti-social mental disorder ticks every box: regularly breaks or flouts the law, constantly lies and deceives others, is impulsive and doesn’t plan ahead, can be prone to fighting and aggressiveness, has little regard for the safety of others, irresponsible, can’t meet financial obligations, doesn’t feel remorse or guilt. In jest, I have remarked how much easier life must be if you don’t have a conscience. Mark Twain wrote a fantastically funny story about a man and his conscience. It’s called “The Facts Concerning the Recent Carnival of Crime in Connecticut”. We are in the middle of are own carnival these days.
President Trump isn’t the only leader at risk for prosecution. Netanyahu and Putin are too; all three will cling to their power, because it protects them. Mix their behavior with China’s, add a magical TADA, and the result would be the “best” bad example you could provide to the youth of the world. Just ask the demonstrators in Hong Kong, children working for peace in the Mid-East, LGBTQ young Russians, and our own Climate Kids. They are participating because they have a conscience.
You have free articles remaining.
Trump running for president to enhance his “brand” has back-fired. Speaker Pelosi just made her announcement opening the inquiry of impeachment. A symbol for abuse of power with a dollar sign should be the Trump “brand.” What is for sale under his administration? So far a Fake with a capital “F” emergency arms sale and some foreign-aid. The Trumps and Kushners have been up to their eyeballs in Russians, Saudis, and their dirty money for a very long time. Congress knows Ukraine is just the beginning.
Janice Williams
North Bend