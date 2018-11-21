Responding to Mr Shellabarger’s letter of Nov. 13, 2018. Clinton was impeached by the House for lying under oath, but he finished his term anyway and was never convicted of being a sexual predator, whereas Trump openly boasts about it on tape and pays big money to keep it a secret. Nor has Hillary been convicted of corruption. Meanwhile, several of Trump’s top lieutenants have plead or been convicted of felonies, including his National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to name just a few, and Trump himself is an unindicted co-conspirator.
Thank goodness we have Social Security, Medicare, veteran's benefits, police and fire departments, because that is the kind of Socialism you, Phil, depend on every day. If we had more people like DeFazio who supports these services, we would all be better off.
Trump should accept his own problems and stop blaming Democrats who have been out of office for over 20 years.
This economy was gaining speed for the last 10 years, Trump is taking credit for momentum already put in motion by President Obama and his sanctions are coming back to bite working class Americans. Short term gains are easy, but a long-term strategy is beyond Trump’s critical thinking skills.
You should go into hibernation with that Punxsutawney ground hog, Phil.
Phil Thompson
Coos Bay