In your Oct. 29 edition you printed an article by Donald Lambro entitled "Tariffs hitting consumer's pocketbooks". After reading it I found that he left out half the story — the vitally important reasons why Trump is risking a trade war with China by imposing these tariffs.
One of these reasons is that China has developed a policy called Made in China 2025 with the intent of making their country dominant in all the high technology of the future. If this just involved changes within their country that were in accordance with World Trade Organization rules, the U.S. would not have a basis for disagreement. It is not, however! It involves unfair trade policies within their country, the out-right theft of intellectual property by computer hacking and other means, and coercing our companies to reveal their trade secrets as a basis for accessing their markets.
Gordon Chang, an expert on relations with China, recently (Sep. 17, 2018) wrote an article for Fox News entitled "Trump's latest China tariffs are the right thing to do". One of the important statements he made was: "China has through theft and forced taking, grabbed U.S. intellectual property worth hundreds of billions of dollars each year. This has, with justification, been called the biggest theft in history." He also stated that "those who criticize President Trump for his trade policy toward China are blaming the victim of what amounts to international crime. They should instead blame the culprit —China.
For a long time (35- to 40-plus years) there has been concern about China manipulating their currency to favor their products being sold in this country. They have been basically engaged in a one sided trade war with us for this period of time costing our companies untold billions with many thousands of jobs in the U.S. being lost. Our past presidents, both Republican and Democrat, have been hesitant to effectively confront the Chinese leadership over this unfair trade. President Trump is not and is fighting back. It is in the best interest of our country and others if he succeeds.
James Nielsen
Coquille