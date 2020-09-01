In an upside-down Trump world:
Science is replaced by delusional conspiracy hoaxes;
Street protests during his presidency are the responsibility of the other candidate;
A death toll closing in on 200,000 and a case rate that’s the worst in the world constitute success;
Inheriting a growing economy which plummets 33% during his Presidency while unemployment balloons to 13% constitutes economic success;
Incompetence producing thousands of needless American deaths is pro-life;
Federal goons attacking peaceful protesters and promoting a murdering Trump fanatic constitute supporting law and order;
Encouraging foreign nations to meddle in U.S. elections plus enacting a party platform that supports anything Trump says or does comprises democracy;
A record of 21,000 lies constitutes ‘telling it like it is’;
Claiming there are ‘good people’ among KKK white nationalist rioters represents racial sensitivity;
Promoting corruption means ‘draining the swamp’;
Destroying American health care is protecting health care.
Trisha Vigil
Medford
