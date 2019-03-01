Is their some reason that The World finds it necessary to publish two and sometimes three cartoons each day in the paper that depict President Trump in some disgusting, outrageous caricature in the most offensive way possible? Cartoons are supposed to be funny, but there are not funny; and I believe are not funny to a large number of the people in Coos County. They show such disrespect! I know they could be overlooked, but they seem to set the tone of the paper.
It would seem that your newspaper would be more successful, and would get back a lot of your subscribers, if you would make it a pleasure to read for everyone.
Was glad to see the pictures in last nights paper that Coos County Democrats are on board with President Trump with their "Make America America Again" hats. That is exactly what President Trump is trying to do.
Faye Albertson
Coquille