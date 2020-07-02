Trump previously campaigned as a conservative to drain the swamp, serve working Americans, and promote health care. While he eked out Electoral College victory, most voters rejected him.
The reality is Trump: cozies up to international dictators and enemies of our nation while affronting friends and allies; promotes tax cuts benefiting mainly Trump and friends; costs lives rejecting science and promoting conspiracy hoaxes; endorses nation-wide voter suppression; undermines health care for millions; coasted on Obama’s economic recovery while undermining it with insane trade wars; replaces the swamp with incompetent toadies delivering the most corrupt self-serving administration ever; apparently condones Putin’s bounty on American soldiers’ lives, stimulates conservative rejection of Republicanism by reflecting no political philosophy beyond narcissism while offering no reason for his re-election except staying out of jail.
Only racist supporters of incompetence, treason, and dictatorship could now vote Trump-Barr-Pence. Nation-wide, Trump and his Republican enablers must be defeated.
Alan Journet
Jacksonville
