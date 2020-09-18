My father was a WWII vet who served under Patton. Two of my aunts retired from the reserves as Lt. Colonels. Three of my best friends are retired reserve Lt. Colonels. I was a Boy Scout and a Scoutmaster. We respect the American Flag and learned the etiquette of how to display it.
It saddens me to see pseudo patriots disrespect OUR flag. If flown at night it should have a light to illuminate it. My rural neighbor moved and left his flag, now tattered, still on its unlit pole. The flag should not be used to make clothing.
I have mixed feelings about OUR flag's use as a pattern for partisan politics, whether its has green or rainbow stripes, or even the blue stripe version. In the last month I have seen two versions that made me feel like I'd been punched in the gut. One was at a business in Empire. It appeared to be three flags torn up and resewn into one. The Amercan Flag, the "don't tread on me" Colonial Flag, and the Confederate Battle Flag, the Stars and Bars.
The second was at the docks in Charleston. Like the first, it was large and flown from a staff jutting from the rail holes of a pickup. On it was a large overprint of Donald Trump. I shudder at the implied message that Trump was more important than The Flag and thereby, OUR Constitution.
I urge people to fly the flag, but at least have the patriotism to read the flag code and treat it with respect.
Forrest Markham
Charleston
