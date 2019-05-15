I would like to address the travel issues of our community. We have had air service from North Bend dating back to 1953 when West Coast Airlines provided service to Portland, Roseburg, Medford, Klamath Falls and Eugene. Hughes Air West provided service here for years both to Portland and south to Eureka with connections on to San Francisco, then Air Oregon and Horizon and several years ago United Airlines started servicing the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport.
Currently United has daily flights from here to San Francisco since March 2019. They also offer flights twice a week in the summer to Denver on Wednesdays and Sundays from May 9 until Oct. 2, for the fourth year in a row.
We have an Amtrak contracted bus operated by Pacific Crest Bus Lines that departs Coos Bay/North Bend daily at 7 a.m. that goes to the Amtrak station in downtown Eugene arriving there at 9:25 a.m. From there one can catch a bus or a train north to Albany, Salem, and Portland or south to California and beyond. Or you can get a cab to the Eugene Airport for a departure after 11:30 a.m. if you need flights going north, south, east and west, with connections all over the world.
Yellow Cab offers services to the Eugene and Portland and Medford airports.
I have traveled out of our airport for more than 50 years, to destinations like China, Australia, New Zealand, Cook Islands, Hong Kong, Russia, Paris, London, Nairobi, Copenhagen, Rome, San Juan, St. Thomas, and many cities all over the United States. I have been a travel agent since 1976, so I have sent tens of thousands of clients all over the world from our airport.
Since the inception of the Coos County Airport District, the most important goal has and will continue to be to provide commercial service to the residents of this county. The district continues to work toward finding viable air service northbound. Several airlines have offered service to Portland in the last few years, and none have been profitable and they have left. The district has applied for an essential air service grant from the FAA to attract air service northbound for the last few years, but we have not been successful in receiving a grant.
Helen Brunell Mineau
Coos Bay