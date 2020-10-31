The question of a county commissioner traveling to Washington DC at county expense is one I heard frequently over the years as Executive Director of the Association of Oregon Counties (2004-18). That issue appears to have been raised in the race for Senate District 5 lately.
I led trips to DC for a couple dozen county commissioners annually while at AOC. First of all, it was a great educational experience to see up close the way the federal government operates and to meet in person with senators, congress and their staffs. The National Association of Counties is a great partner and resource. Commissioners participated in the workshops sponsored by NACo as well as the policy making that drove NACo’s lobby efforts.
Secondly, all the counties in Senate District 5 have a large share of their land under federal control, either National Forest or Oregon California Act lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management. Policies and plans affecting those lands are originated in DC. Commissioners from Oregon met frequently with high level officials of Forest Service and BLM to express their concerns. Federal ocean management policy is also critical to coastal counties.
Finally, many resources which flow to counties come from the federal government either directly or through the state. This includes money for roads, schools, corrections, human services, emergency services including disaster relief and communications. It is essential that counties are engaged in decisions about federal spending. This is done by participating in these DC visits and working with other counties nationwide through NACo.
Bottom line: it is part of a commissioners job to represent their county in Salem and Washington DC and it is a benefit for their constituents for them to travel to maximize their effectiveness.
Mike McArthur
Wasco
Former Executive Director
Association of Oregon Counties
