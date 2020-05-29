Today, when I arrived with my 11-month-old dog to this familiar dog park. I encountered five children who appeared under 8 years old, each having bicycles riding throughout the dog park. Several female adults were sitting at the picnic table.
Surprisingly to me, amongst three large dogs and a few other dogs and my dog, there was cordial dog play, But several times the children while riding their bikes and playing in the dog park, were knocked over by the enthusiastic dogs.
I finally decided that I had to speak up to the attending adults to explain that this was a DOG park and literally unsafe as a children’s bike and play area.
I apologized for my speaking out to the women and explained that there is a sign posted on the entrance to the park which they agreed they were not aware of.
My reason for noting this incidence is to clarify the stipulations of a dog park. The “playground" is directly across the street from the dog park.
Dogs are not allowed to play there.
What is my purpose here?
I believe it is clarification.
DOG park, ... PLAYGROUND.
Therein should be a difference.
Gege Robert
Bandon
