I'm extremely sad to learn of the horribly racist and sexist comments made by the Mayor of Gold Beach. It is shocking that in 2020 this is the quality of our leadership - from a small town in Oregon all the way to the White House. Mr. Poppoff should retire and keep his horrible opinions to himself. Thank God he is no longer serving on a board for an agency whose responsibility is to serve the very people he is disparaging. The City of Gold Beach should also remove the bench they placed in his honor in front of the Gold Beach City Hall. Time is up.
