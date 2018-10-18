Urban Renewal: Time is up.
As if the upcoming election might stop all progress, road signs urge us to “Support Economic Development!” by voting NO on Measure 6-168. Those who concocted that slogan should take an old Greek philosopher’s advice: “First learn the meaning of what you say, and then speak.”
Measure 6-168 would abolish the North Spit Urban Renewal District, but the “economic development” crowd wants to keep it. Since the very term “Urban Renewal District” (URD) was a lie, however, they can only lie.
Thirty-two years have passed since a greedy fraudster who ran the Port talked the county into establishing that URD, for “economic development”. The one thing the fraudster had been good at was finding public money, but he’d spent it all. His proposal to create the URD came from his knowledge that UR is merely a complicated way to divert property tax revenues. The main industry on the Spit then, the cardboard mill that is now gone, was going to expand, which meant the URD could vacuum up the mill’s additional property taxes, as “Tax Increment Financing” — another complicated lie.
The fraudster had a couple of small problems. One was that all across America, URDs had been wasteful failures. Coos Bay’s downtown URD had already turned its busiest shopping street, Central Avenue, into a dark, deserted wind tunnel. It had also razed most of downtown’s interesting old buildings, and all of this at enormous cost. In the late seventies, the voters decided they had enough, abolished the URD, and recalled the politicians who kept pushing it. But during Coos Bay’s consolidation with Eastside the politicians snuck UR back into the new city charter, and they’ve been spending ever since.
The other problem with a North Spit URD was that UR’s official purpose had been to eliminate “urban blight”, and the Spit did not exactly look like Detroit. It mostly consisted of beaches, dunes, woods and lakes. But that was no problem, the URD enthusiasts said. All that natural stuff blinded us to the North Spit’s lack of sidewalks, traffic lights, and other marks of civilization. Clearly it was “blighted.”
So here we are, with a North Spit URD that has wasted 32 years and tens of millions on “development” boondoggles. Will the voters look through the slogans of the old “development” boys? I hope so, but the pro 6-168 campaign has not been very forceful.
Wim de Vriend
Coos Bay