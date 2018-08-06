All the answers lie within
Science research proves all the answers lie within each person whenever anyone is angry or upset! We have internet, cell phones and language apps; so that WE THE PEOPLE can finally unite and stop the violence and wars on this planet.
We can use mass media and internet to advertise and market for heart and soul based community services with a basic guaranteed income with single payer for all are connected. Stephen J. Bavolek, PhD, started a Southern Oregon Coast Nurturing Caring Community pilot program via Ford Institute Foundation, with an implementation manual for businesses, service agencies, schools, families and children.
Heart and soul based community services with a good basic guaranteed income with single payer will help unite all the races, religions, genders, caring activist groups and political groups. Mass propaganda for heart-and- soul-based community services will also heal 99 percent of those with mental health issues and addictions.
We are all connected and need to focus media away from 'what bleeds leads', which originated from limited, ego mind reactive fearful programs used to divide to conquer. Time for conscious evolutionary energy science that proves our thoughts create reality, we are all connected and all answers are within; so that we can stop the abuse, violence, coping with drugs, guns, mass incarceration and wars with co-operative harmonic healing arts and green community education jobs with mass media propaganda.
Our intentions, government subsides, mass media and legislation must have some new focus on developing community green civil services and evolving enlightenment inner peace/lightworker services with a good basic guaranteed income with single payer for all to unite our USA for local and global world healing and green infrastructure projects with international space travel, too.
Science research proves that all answers lie within each person's own unique soul matrix. How do we get mass media support for legislation and implementation for OUR new age WPA with heart and soul community services with a good basic guaranteed income for all to feel connected and excited about their part in building new loving evolving community coalitions?
Lynn Mystic-Healer
North Bend