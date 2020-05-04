What used to be a simple greeting is now a critical check in for friends, family and neighbors. And we’re all listening a little more closely to the response.
Like so many of you, my life hasn't really slowed down since the Stay Home, Stay Safe order. It has just changed shape. Instead of dropping my son off at school, he is doing schoolwork in his bedroom. My husband is an essential employee, so he is still leaving for work most days. I go into the office when it is , and I have a lot of phone meetings to slow the spread of this dangerous virus.
The things I worry about day-to-day have changed shape, too. I worry about my family, my neighbors, and all of our residents. I worry about all of the small businesses in our area, and what our communities look like on the other side of this. I worry about our county, and I hope that all of my constituents know that every single decision that we make to close public spaces, parks, and campgrounds keeps me awake at night, wondering if we are doing enough or if we have done too much.
It’s a lot. Too much to fit into the answer of a simple, “How are you doing?” But it is also so much less than others are struggling with. Particularly in this beautiful part of Oregon, where we are lucky enough to live. Unfortunately, in times of crisis, the challenges and gaps our communities face become even more obvious, especially for people who are already struggling, it can all feel like a lot.
A study by the Oregon Office of Rural Health finds that 24 rural service areas across Oregon have zero mental health providers. In this critical time, I find myself worrying about members of our community who simply do not have somewhere to turn.
In a community already challenged by gaps in basic resources, the pandemic is testing our strength. It’s a reminder that we can’t get by on 90-minute drives for healthcare -- we must do more to ensure that people can get help when they need it. If we want our community to grow and prosper, we must take care of the people in it.
We must increase access to telemedicine, create stronger incentives to attract and retain doctors and health care providers to rural communities like ours, and improve access to healthcare by encouraging our larger health care providers to provide outreach facilities for those living in communities with extremely limited resources. Those are just a few policy options to begin to bridge gaps in care facing coastal communities like ours.
If you or someone you know needs support, there are options. For people on the Oregon Health Plan, telemedicine visits are available through your local county mental health department. As part of an effort to help those who have lost their health insurance, there is an accelerated process to get on the Oregon Health Plan. Contact your county health department for more information. If you have private health insurance, many insurers are paying for telehealth visits during this time.
Melissa Cribbins
Chair, Coos County Board of Commissioners
