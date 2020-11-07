My father grew up in north Portland and graduated from Jefferson High before joining the Navy. Scheduled to be discharged six weeks prior to Pearl Harbor, he was issued stop gap orders from the War Department and assigned to the new aircraft carrier USS Wasp, CV-7, to ferry new aircraft to England and the island of Malta in support of the Battle of Britain.
While on survivors leave after the Wasp was torpedoed southeast of Guadalcanal he met and married my mother, who was a real ‘Rosie the Riveter,’ making bomb-bay doors for B-24 heavy bombers for Consolidated Aircraft.
One brother-in-law served in the Oregon National Guard, one’s father was a Navy Seal killed in action in Vietnam, and another is a disabled Marine Staff Sergeant who served during the ‘68 Tet Offensive in Vietnam.
As for me, I chose to enlist in the Army after graduation rather than go immediately onto college. I serviced OV-1D aircraft flying geological missions between the Olympic Peninsula and Mt Shasta and reconnaissance missions of the Russian fishing fleet off the coast from my home town of Bandon, Oregon, while stationed at Ft Lewis before a 19 month deployment to Vietnam with the 1st Cav Division. After being discharged from the Portland VA hospital I reenlisted and went on to serve in Colorado, California, Georgia, and was discharged after 30-month deployment to Germany along the Iron Curtain.
Wednesday is Veterans Day and I just wanted to give a shout out to the old hometown. With all the disruptions of the election and pandemic let’s not forget those who sacrificed.
JoeBill Turner
Columbia City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In