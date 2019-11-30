Young environmental activist Greta Thunberg says: act. Yes, climate change is real, and something must be done to address it. So, who is acting?
Energy companies worldwide are the actors. Italy’s energy companies are working to increase energy production with wave generation, among other clean energy sources. They are targeting a shift from 20% to 60% renewable energy production. That is acting.
Similarly, countries across the globe are transitioning from dirty coal to clean-burning natural gas — an action that has the potential to significantly decrease global greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.
Reducing the burning of coal is acting and Oregon, and specifically Coos Bay, has a chance to be a part of this transformation.
The Jordan Cove Project will help countries in Asia replace the burning of coal for electricity generation with natural gas — the cleaning-burning hydrocarbon fuel available today. Jordan Cove will contribute a workable solution to the world’s energy needs. This is something that we should be celebrating, not fighting.
So why won’t the state of Oregon allow Jordan Cove to begin this important project to bring about change that obviously needs to be made?
It’s time for those of us in Oregon to do our part to combat global climate change. Climate change impacts all of us. It’s time for us to think globally and act locally by supporting Jordan Cove.
Daryl Bogardus
Coos Bay