LNG next Paradise or San Bruno, CA? Look at the pictures. Read about the people being trapped and burned to death in their cars and homes, driving through walls of fire trying to escape. Look at what happened when a pipeline exploded in the community of San Bruno. If you don't think LNG could do the same here maybe you need to think again. Is Pembina going to rebuild the community and pay billions and billions of dollars in lawsuits to the people that have lost loved ones, been injured or had their homes or property destroyed if something goes wrong? Will they blame the earthquake or tsunami if one occurs? Will they file for bankruptcy and walk away if our community gets destroyed leaving us with nothing?
Peter Brandt
Coos Bay