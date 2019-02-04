The fight is not over to stop the destructive Jordan Cove Energy Project even though climate activists were handed a big win last week when the Douglas County Circuit Court reversed their decision to grant an extension on a land permit given to the company Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline, LP.
Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline, LP, and Pembina, the company that proposed the Jordan Cove Energy Project, have been working to get this project off the ground for 12 years. Personally, I do not believe that a setback such as the one mentioned above will stop both companies from moving forward on this project. What I do believe might put a nail in the coffin of Jordan Cove, however, is enough public outcry from concerned citizens such as myself.
That being said, the public still has time to let their voices be heard. The Oregon Department of State Lands is taking public comments until Sunday, Feb. 3. I urge my fellow concerned citizens to let the state know that the Jordan Cove Energy Project has the potential to contaminate rivers and streams with drilling chemicals, negatively alter the Coos Bay estuary, and permanently destroy wetlands.
In order to submit a public comment easily, visit 350PDX.org/jordancove
Khristina Rhead
Portland