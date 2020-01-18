I have read several letters to editor of late decrying the absence of proof of public need for the Jordan Cove project. I’m not sure just which planet these folks come from but if one lives here, how can one possibly conclude that an additional $60 million or so in tax revenue, not from you or me, for Southern Oregon to fund schools, public safety, potholes, homeless issues, etc., etc., and the introduction of at least a couple hundred new well-paying jobs NOT be considered a public need?
Apolitical experts have made clear damage to the environment is minimal and temporary. The propagandists, mostly led by lawyers making a good living off their paid-for advocacy against the project, financed largely by people from out of the area who don’t have to live with the poverty we deal with every day, studiously avoid telling you about the benefits of the project, only the negatives as they wish to perceive them. It’s not truthful and it’s not fair.
It is great to be idealistic and dream of a world without fossil fuels, who would argue otherwise, but consider what this world would be like right now, if we suddenly turned off the tap and fossil fuels were no longer available.
We need oil and gas, for now. The U.S. is working to become energy independent of Middle East and other hydrocarbon producers. We are producing today more gas than we can consume. We should sell it to those who need it and would use it to replace dirty coal, especially for electrical generation. As it is, we are flaring gas (wasting it) on a par with Middle East producers when it could be contained and sold to help our global environment.
Can we not be so short-sighted and see the real need for this project? The need is there, and the need is real.
And, oh, by the way, let your leaders in Salem know, too. They seem to be in the idealistic camp with little care or awareness of our regional needs.
Jon Barton
Coos Bay