Hey, what’s not to like? A business wants to come to town, invest a few BILLION dollars and create a couple hundred really high paying jobs.
What does that mean for us mortals? Well, for starts, it nearly doubles the tax or fee take for schools, cities, county and special districts without costing us taxpayers a dime. The added employment will drive up the value of real estate and undoubtedly make contractors happy with increased demand for new housing. Let’s not forget the positive impact on our local economy from salaries paid and mostly spent in local markets, shops and restaurants.
Ah, it must be a smelly pulp mill or maybe a fertilizer plant or a refinery with all those noxious smells wafting across our pristine community, right? Or how about a nuclear power plant — Fukushima, anyone? We have access to lots of sea water to use for coolant. No telling what effect that might have on local sea water temperatures and how our near shore crustaceans might be affected.
And what if I told you there is an ecological benefit as well. It’s output could reduce greenhouse gas emissions from coal burning in East Asia by perhaps 60 precent to 70 percent. Remember, those winds always blow in this direction.
If it were an enterprise that didn’t make any noise, emitted no noxious fumes, had double or triple redundant safety systems, and a verifiably enviable safety record over more than 70 years, would we like having it and all the benefits it brings here? Check the industry record for yourself. Google makes it easy.
Yep, I’m talking about LNG.
As a very wise American once told me, “no matter how thin the pancake, there are always two sides.” Check the facts and make sure you know where the train is going before you jump on. Just because somebody told you something doesn’t make it so.
Jon Barton
Coos Bay