The best propaganda generally has some true in it. For example Nikita Khrushchev did use the “bury you” comment in reference to capitalism and colonialism on several occasions as noted in the Reuters article. As Mr. Woods now notes and Reuters noted there is no evidence of the rest of the quote Mr. Woods attributed to Khrushchev to connect him to the methods communism will use to defeat capitalism and the 8 points Mr. Woods provide in his first letter.
When evaluating news it is also good to look at the source. Is the source well informed or has the resources to verify its information. Is the opinion passed on current or out of date? Is the source trying to sell you a product or idea for its own benefit?
Albert Sydney Herlong Jr. Member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Florida, and noted for his anti-communist advocacy, at the request of constituent Patricia Nordman, read into the Congressional Record a list of 45 goals of communism from the book The Naked Communist. Herlong was also a signatory to the 1956 Southern Manifesto that opposed the desegregation of public schools ordered by the Supreme Court in Brown v. Board of Education. He later became a Republican and worked in the Nixon administration.
The Naked Communist was written in 1958 by W. Cleon Skousen. Who, according to Wikipedia, was: “ A notable anti-communist and supporter of the John Birch Society. His works involved a wide range of subjects including the Six-Day War, Mormon eschatology, New World Order conspiracies, and parenting.” You need to read the Wikipedia page on Mr. Skousen to better understand his motivations. He had and interesting and controversial life.
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion whether it is based on facts or just a gut feeling. I find facts and critical analysis generate better decisions. However gut feelings are popular in some circles today.
If we are to really have a functioning democratic system where we elect the best public servants to represent us, we need to address the spread of misinformation and derisive hate speech. Unfortunately given the ever increasing volume of it on talk shows and social media it’s an uphill battle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In