The virus can travel 6 feet, it cannot travel 6 feet one inch or greater. It can live on all surfaces except anything that comes in the mail, especially from Amazon. It does not live on airplanes or buses, or in Target, Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, Lowes, or any grocery store.

It is only deadly in bars, gyms, restaurants, small businesses, hair salons, bakeries, and especially churches. 

Not to be forgotten, it cannot live on food packaging and the food as long as you get it to go.

Yes, it is quite novel.

Oliver Woods

North Bend

1
1
0
0
0

